Zendaya's Upcoming Hiatus: The Drama Before the Disappearance

Hollywood icon Zendaya revealed she plans to step back from the spotlight for a while after completing a series of consecutively scheduled films.

Fans can look forward to seeing Zendaya alongside Robert Pattinson in 'The Drama', followed by her performances in 'Euphoria', 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', 'Dune: Part Three', and 'The Odyssey'.

Appearing in 'Avengers: Doomsday', she expressed her gratitude to her dedicated fanbase, assuring them of her appreciation as she prepares for a much-needed respite. Zendaya hopes her extensive work doesn't lead to audience fatigue.

(With inputs from agencies.)