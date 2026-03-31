Zendaya's Upcoming Hiatus: The Drama Before the Disappearance
Hollywood star Zendaya announces a temporary retreat following a lineup of her films. With upcoming roles in several projects, she hopes fans remain enthusiastic. 'The Drama', her next film, will be released on April 3. Zendaya expresses gratitude to her supporters amid concerns of overexposure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:50 IST
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Hollywood icon Zendaya revealed she plans to step back from the spotlight for a while after completing a series of consecutively scheduled films.
Fans can look forward to seeing Zendaya alongside Robert Pattinson in 'The Drama', followed by her performances in 'Euphoria', 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', 'Dune: Part Three', and 'The Odyssey'.
Appearing in 'Avengers: Doomsday', she expressed her gratitude to her dedicated fanbase, assuring them of her appreciation as she prepares for a much-needed respite. Zendaya hopes her extensive work doesn't lead to audience fatigue.
(With inputs from agencies.)