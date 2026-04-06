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Controversy Surrounds Zendaya's Latest Film 'The Drama'

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's film 'The Drama' faced criticism from March for Our Lives for its portrayal of mass shooting themes. The student-led advocacy group argues the marketing trivializes serious issues, urging responsibility from the creators. The movie navigates dark secrets shared between the characters before their wedding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:52 IST
Controversy Surrounds Zendaya's Latest Film 'The Drama'
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Hollywood's latest film release, 'The Drama,' starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, has sparked backlash from gun violence prevention advocates. Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the film has been criticized by 'March for Our Lives' for its treatment of mass shooting themes. The movie debuted in theaters on April 3.

The plot centers on a couple, Emma and Charlie, played by Zendaya and Pattinson, who face unsettling revelations just before their wedding. The contentious 'twist' involves a game where secrets are exposed, culminating in a mass shooting-related confession by Emma.

March for Our Lives stated that marketing efforts trivialized the gravity of the film's themes and called for more responsible portrayal by the filmmakers. Jaclyn Corin, executive director, highlighted the missed opportunity to thoughtfully engage with such critical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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