Zendaya Teases Euphoria's Closing Chapter: A Heartfelt Finale Looms

Zendaya has hinted that the third season of HBO's hit drama series, Euphoria, may serve as its final act, describing the series as one that 'cracked my heart open.'

In an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' ahead of the season premiere, Zendaya expressed her belief that these new episodes would bring a sense of closure to the story. 'That closure is coming,' she revealed to host Drew Barrymore. Her character, Rue, has provided her with profound insights into life, empathy, and redemption, she noted.

The highly anticipated eight-episode season, airing on HBO and Max, will debut after a four-year hiatus. During this break, creator Sam Levinson took the opportunity to shift the show's timeline five years into the future, following the ensemble cast beyond their high school years into young adulthood. In this new chapter, Rue finds herself on the run from drug lords in Mexico. Fan favorites return, along with new cast members such as Sharon Stone and NFL star Marshawn Lynch. This season will poignantly address the absence of Angus Cloud, who portrayed the beloved Fezco.

(With inputs from agencies.)