Left Menu

Zendaya Teases Euphoria's Closing Chapter: A Heartfelt Finale Looms

Zendaya suggests that the third season of the HBO series Euphoria could be its last, offering emotional closure. Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' she shared that her character Rue has taught her much about life and redemption. Creator Sam Levinson moves the narrative five years forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:38 IST
Zendaya Teases Euphoria's Closing Chapter: A Heartfelt Finale Looms

Zendaya has hinted that the third season of HBO's hit drama series, Euphoria, may serve as its final act, describing the series as one that 'cracked my heart open.'

In an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' ahead of the season premiere, Zendaya expressed her belief that these new episodes would bring a sense of closure to the story. 'That closure is coming,' she revealed to host Drew Barrymore. Her character, Rue, has provided her with profound insights into life, empathy, and redemption, she noted.

The highly anticipated eight-episode season, airing on HBO and Max, will debut after a four-year hiatus. During this break, creator Sam Levinson took the opportunity to shift the show's timeline five years into the future, following the ensemble cast beyond their high school years into young adulthood. In this new chapter, Rue finds herself on the run from drug lords in Mexico. Fan favorites return, along with new cast members such as Sharon Stone and NFL star Marshawn Lynch. This season will poignantly address the absence of Angus Cloud, who portrayed the beloved Fezco.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana CM Saini Targets Mamata Banerjee Ahead of West Bengal Elections

Haryana CM Saini Targets Mamata Banerjee Ahead of West Bengal Elections

 India
2
Golden Age: U.S. and Hungary Forge Stronger Ties

Golden Age: U.S. and Hungary Forge Stronger Ties

 Hungary
3
Controversy Over Voter Roll Deletions in West Bengal

Controversy Over Voter Roll Deletions in West Bengal

 India
4
Kerala vs Telangana: Chief Ministers Clash in War of Words

Kerala vs Telangana: Chief Ministers Clash in War of Words

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026