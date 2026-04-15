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Tragedy Strikes Odisha School: Food Poisoning Claims Life, 100+ Hospitalized

Over 100 students fell ill and a Class 5 student died after consuming unauthorized food at a tribal residential school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. An investigation has been launched by the Chief Minister, and assistance has been announced for the deceased's family. The incident has sparked anger and demands for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 15-04-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 00:52 IST
Tragedy Strikes Odisha School: Food Poisoning Claims Life, 100+ Hospitalized
student
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at a government-run tribal residential school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, over 100 students fell ill after consuming unauthorized food items, leading to the death of Rupali Besra, a Class 5 student. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Mahi has ordered a thorough probe into the matter.

The students of Kakabandha Ashram School reported discomfort and were hospitalized after eating meals that were not on the approved menu. With 67 students in serious condition, authorities transferred them to a medical facility in Baripada, while others received treatment at a local health center.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with villagers demanding compensation for the deceased's family and holding the responsible individuals accountable. The school's headteacher was suspended due to negligence, as investigations get underway to uncover the cause of this unfortunate event.

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