Marshals Gallops Into a Second Season: Yellowstone Spin-Off Scores Big with Viewers

The neo-western series 'Marshals', an intriguing extension set within the 'Yellowstone' universe, has officially secured a second season. Just under two weeks post its debut, the series was confirmed for renewal following a report from Variety. CBS disclosed that the March 1 premiere garnered a phenomenal 20.6 million viewers across various platforms within seven days.

CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach expressed her enthusiasm, highlighting the show's impressive outreach. 'Marshals delivered a breakout performance, capturing a massive audience and rapidly establishing itself as one of television's most powerful new series,' she stated. The formidable viewer engagement exemplifies the enduring allure of the 'Yellowstone' universe, coupled with compelling character-driven narratives and outstanding performances, led by Luke Grimes.

Leading 'Marshals,' Luke Grimes reprises his 'Yellowstone' role as Kayce Dutton, seamlessly weaving his cowboy heritage with his Navy SEAL expertise as part of an elite U.S. Marshals unit. Supported by a notable cast including Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, and others, the series offers a fresh entry into the neo-western genre. Spearheaded by a team of executive producers like Sheridan and Greg Yaitanes, the series builds on the character arc originally launched on Paramount Network's 'Yellowstone'.