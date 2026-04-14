Emotional Turmoil Unveiled in 'Beef' Season 2

The second season of 'Beef,' a dark comedy TV series, takes inspiration from an overheard domestic argument. Creator Lee Sung Jin shares that Netflix executives were immediately drawn to the authenticity of this theme.

Exploring generational differences, the series highlights how varied age groups interpret relationship conflicts, with younger viewers seeing potential domestic violence and older ones finding familiarity.

Season 2 features a Gen Z couple witnessing a marital breakdown, intensifying themes of class, gender, and emotional tension. Actors Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan lead the cast in depicting how imagined futures crumble under life's pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)