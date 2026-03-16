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Norwegian Triumph: 'Sentimental Value' Captures Oscar Glory

'Sentimental Value,' directed by Joachim Trier, has made history as the first Norwegian film to win the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. The touching story navigates complex family dynamics with Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgard leading the cast. It faced notable competition from films like Brazil's 'The Secret Agent.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 07:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 07:56 IST
Norwegian Triumph: 'Sentimental Value' Captures Oscar Glory
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Norway celebrated its first Oscar win in the best international feature film category as 'Sentimental Value,' directed by Joachim Trier, took home the prestigious award. During his acceptance speech, Trier, who humbly described himself as a 'film nerd from Norway,' highlighted the unity among his cast and crew.

The film, which delves into the intricate dynamics of a dysfunctional family, stars Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgard. Despite the on-screen family turmoil, Trier emphasized the harmonious relationships behind the scene. He invoked James Baldwin, stressing the importance of child welfare over political interests.

In its portrayal of reconciliation through art, 'Sentimental Value' also earned four acting nominations, alongside nods for best picture and director. This marks a significant milestone for Norwegian cinema, previously recognized only through nominations, such as Trier's 'The Worst Person in the World.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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