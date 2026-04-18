Remembering Oscar Schmidt: A Legendary Basketball Shooter

Brazilian basketball icon Oscar Schmidt has passed away at the age of 68. The news, confirmed by his press office on Friday, did not reveal the cause of death. Schmidt had been hospitalized in the Sao Paulo area following an illness.

Schmidt, inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, played professionally for three decades, both in Brazil and Europe. Renowned as one of history's greatest three-point shooters, he holds records for the highest points in Olympic tournaments and a single Olympic Games.

He achieved fame by leading Brazil to an unexpected victory over the U.S. during the 1987 Pan American Games—marking a rare loss for the U.S. on home soil. Known as 'Holy Hand,' Schmidt always stressed the endless practice that honed his legendary shooting skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)