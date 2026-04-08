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Oscar Lovera Appointed as Paraguay's New Economy and Finance Minister

Oscar Lovera has been appointed as Paraguay's new Minister of Economy and Finance by President Santiago Pena. He replaces Carlos Fernandez, who resigned following the president's request. The appointment aims to bring new leadership in navigating the country's economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asuncion | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:43 IST
Oscar Lovera Appointed as Paraguay's New Economy and Finance Minister
  • Country:
  • Paraguay

Paraguay's President Santiago Pena has announced a change in the nation's economic leadership, appointing Oscar Lovera as the new Minister of Economy and Finance. The decision was confirmed in an official government statement on Wednesday.

Lovera takes over from Carlos Fernandez, whose resignation was prompted by the president's request last week. This leadership change marks a significant move in the administration's economic strategy.

The appointment of Lovera is seen as a step towards revitalizing economic policies amidst current challenges. Observers are keen to see how the new minister will steer the country's financial direction moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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