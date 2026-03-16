Jessie Buckley Triumphs: An Oscar Win for 'Hamnet'

In a dazzling highlight of her career, Jessie Buckley claimed her first Oscar for best actress, celebrating her stellar portrayal of Agnes Hathaway in 'Hamnet.' Buckley, receiving her award on Mother's Day in the UK, thoughtfully acknowledged the universal dedication of mothers.

Reflecting on her journey, Buckley shared personal anecdotes, mentioning her 8-month-old daughter, and her start in the entertainment industry. Her nearly two-decade-long journey to this pinnacle moment began with a contested audition at the age of 17 on a BBC reality show.

Despite past critiques for her awkward appearance, Buckley persevered, garnering acclaim in numerous roles, including on stage in 'Cabaret' and on-screen in 'Wild Rose.' Her Oscar win was unsurprising, given her sweeping success across major Hollywood awards this season.