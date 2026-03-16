Telangana Budget Session Sparks Controversy Amidst Opposition's Allegations

The Telangana Governor's recent address at the Budget session has ignited a heated political debate, with opposition members lambasting the state government for allegedly distorting facts about the state's governance and economic conditions. BRS and BJP leaders accused the administration of presenting an inaccurate picture of reality through the Governor's speech.

BRS MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay condemned the speech, attributing it to the government's efforts to deceive Telangana's citizens. He argued that the narrative depicted by the Governor painted an overly optimistic image and pushed the state 'ten years behind.' He expressed sympathy for the Governor, suggesting the constitutional head was forced to propagate misleading statements.

Similarly, BJP's Payal Shankar and Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the Governor's speech failed to address critical economic issues and ignored ground realities affecting ordinary citizens. They highlighted discrepancies in the government's claims, particularly concerning farmers' welfare and the state's financial health.