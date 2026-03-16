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Harmony Brewed: Cow Milk & Dates Unite Communities at Iftar

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch hosted an iftar in Jabalpur, focusing on community unity. The event featured cow milk and dates, symbolizing respect for Hindu sentiments. Attended by both Muslims and Hindus, the gathering emphasized harmony and peace, concluding with prayers led by city Qazi Hafiz Moin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:11 IST
Harmony Brewed: Cow Milk & Dates Unite Communities at Iftar
  • Country:
  • India

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), affiliated with the RSS, hosted an iftar gathering in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, drawing attention to communal unity. Participants broke their fast with cow milk and dates, symbolically respecting Hindu sentiments towards the cow, revered as a mother in their community.

Held at a hotel on Barat Road, the event saw the attendance of hundreds, including both Muslim and Hindu community members. The presence of diverse attendees underscored the event's message of unity, as noted by S K Muddin, MRM's national convenor, who highlighted the significance of communal harmony and respect.

Concluding the iftar, city Qazi Hafiz Moin led the Maghrib prayers. He offered prayers for peace and the progress of the nation, reinforcing the core intent of the gathering: to promote interfaith understanding and cooperation for the country's betterment.

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