Congress Announces Candidates Swiftly; LDF and NDA Lag Behind
A K Antony remarked that Congress quickly revealed its complete list of candidates following the Assembly poll date announcement, unlike the LDF and NDA. Despite internal displeasure and members like B S Anoop and R S Arun Raj leaving for BJP, discontent within Congress is reportedly less severe than in the past.
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In a statement on Friday, Congress veteran A K Antony highlighted the party's efficiency in releasing its full slate of candidates within three days of the Assembly poll's date announcement, contrasting with the tardiness of both the LDF and NDA.
Asked about internal party conflicts over candidate selection, Antony dismissed these as minor compared to past election cycles, such as in 2001 when some nominated members withdrew last minute.
Amid reports of dissatisfaction among party members, with some defecting to the BJP, Antony remained unphased, noting leaders like K Sudhakaran and Adoor Prakash had accepted the party's decisions despite initial discontent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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