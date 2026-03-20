Congress Announces Candidates Swiftly; LDF and NDA Lag Behind

In a statement on Friday, Congress veteran A K Antony highlighted the party's efficiency in releasing its full slate of candidates within three days of the Assembly poll's date announcement, contrasting with the tardiness of both the LDF and NDA.

Asked about internal party conflicts over candidate selection, Antony dismissed these as minor compared to past election cycles, such as in 2001 when some nominated members withdrew last minute.

Amid reports of dissatisfaction among party members, with some defecting to the BJP, Antony remained unphased, noting leaders like K Sudhakaran and Adoor Prakash had accepted the party's decisions despite initial discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)