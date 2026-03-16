Left Menu

Justice After Two Decades: Siddhartha Reddy Surrenders in Pratyusha Case

Siddhartha Reddy, convicted in the 2002 death of Telugu actress Pratyusha, surrendered to a city court following a Supreme Court directive. The court upheld his conviction, dismissing claims of foul play. Reddy was sentenced for abetment of suicide after a failed suicide pact with Pratyusha that resulted in her death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:55 IST
Justice After Two Decades: Siddhartha Reddy Surrenders in Pratyusha Case
  • Country:
  • India

Siddhartha Reddy, convicted in the 2002 case involving the death of Telugu actress Pratyusha, surrendered to a city court this Monday. This came after the Supreme Court dismissed his plea challenging the conviction and ordered him to surrender within four weeks.

The court also dismissed allegations from Pratyusha's mother, P Sarojini Devi, who claimed foul play in her daughter's death. Pratyusha died in Hyderabad on February 24, 2002, after a failed suicide pact with Reddy, which stemmed from family opposition to their relationship.

Initially sentenced to five years in prison, Reddy's sentence was reduced by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2011 to two years. Following his court appearance, Reddy was sent to Chanchalguda central prison.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026