Justice After Two Decades: Siddhartha Reddy Surrenders in Pratyusha Case

Siddhartha Reddy, convicted in the 2002 case involving the death of Telugu actress Pratyusha, surrendered to a city court this Monday. This came after the Supreme Court dismissed his plea challenging the conviction and ordered him to surrender within four weeks.

The court also dismissed allegations from Pratyusha's mother, P Sarojini Devi, who claimed foul play in her daughter's death. Pratyusha died in Hyderabad on February 24, 2002, after a failed suicide pact with Reddy, which stemmed from family opposition to their relationship.

Initially sentenced to five years in prison, Reddy's sentence was reduced by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2011 to two years. Following his court appearance, Reddy was sent to Chanchalguda central prison.