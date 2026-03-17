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Cuban officials report island-wide blackout as country struggles with energy and economic crises, reports AP.

PTI | Havana | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:09 IST
Cuban officials report island-wide blackout as country struggles with energy and economic crises, reports AP.

Cuban officials report island-wide blackout as country struggles with energy and economic crises, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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