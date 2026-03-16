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Pope Leo XIV: Champion of Liberty Honored from Afar

Pope Leo XIV will accept the Liberty Medal via a remote broadcast and will not travel to the US for its 250th birthday. He will be in Lampedusa, Italy, focusing on migrant issues. The National Constitution Centre honors him for his work promoting religious liberty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:53 IST
Pope Leo XIV: Champion of Liberty Honored from Afar
Pope Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • United States

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, will be awarded the Liberty Medal on July 3 during the United States' 250th birthday celebrations. However, he will not be present in Philadelphia to receive the accolade in person. Instead, he will deliver his acceptance speech remotely from the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, a significant point for migrants entering Europe.

The National Constitution Centre lauds Pope Leo XIV for his lifelong dedication to religious liberty and freedom of expression, ideals that resonate within the US Constitution's First Amendment. This decision aligns with past recipients like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and late civil rights leader John Lewis.

Born Robert F Prevost in Chicago, Pope Leo XIV has planned a busy year of travel, including a grand tour of Italy and visits to four African nations, but will not enter the United States despite an invitation by former President Donald Trump. His focus on migrant issues follows in the footsteps of Pope Francis, who spotlighted the condition during his 2013 Lampedusa visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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