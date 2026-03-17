SP Leader's Controversial Call for Eid Boycott Sparks Legal Action
Yusuf Malik, an SP leader, faces legal charges for urging Muslims to boycott Eid as a protest against a U.S. attack on Iran. This appeal was reportedly based on jailed leader Azam Khan's instructions, as told to media following a jail visit. Malik's statement led to legal consequences.
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Yusuf Malik, a Samajwadi Party leader, has been ensnared in legal proceedings following his controversial call to boycott Eid celebrations. The request, reportedly made in protest of a US missile strike on an Iranian school, led to accusations of promoting enmity.
According to Anurag Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Malik allegedly presented this appeal as coming from imprisoned leader Azam Khan, whom Malik visited at Rampur jail on March 14. Khan's wife, Tazeen Fatima, was also present during the meeting, adding complexity to the situation.
A social media video showcasing Malik's statements prompted a formal complaint from a Ganj police station sub-inspector. The charges, filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for promoting enmity and inciting public unrest, now position Malik in the center of a major political and social debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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