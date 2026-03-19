Delhi Assembly Illuminated in Saffron for Chaitra Navratri: A Historic First

For the first time ever, the Delhi Assembly building was illuminated in saffron lighting on Thursday, marking the start of the Chaitra Navratri festival. The Assembly secretariat announced that the historic building's new look symbolizes the Hindu New Year alongside Navratri, representing purity, energy, and a fresh beginning.

Speaker Vijender Gupta lauded the festival's spirit of renewal and collective celebration, expressing his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Delhi. Gupta noted that this initiative was meant to honor the auspicious occasion and convey hope for peace, prosperity, and unity in the year ahead.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which reclaimed power in Delhi last year by winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats, played a significant role in this initiative. The saffron lighting stands as a testament to the city's rich cultural traditions and the BJP's commitment to honoring them.

(With inputs from agencies.)