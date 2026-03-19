President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn in Uttar Pradesh

President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a spiritual journey across Uttar Pradesh, visiting renowned temples and partaking in ceremonial activities, officials confirmed.

In Mathura, the President was greeted warmly at the Cant helipad before she joined prayers at ISKCON and received honors with sacred rituals, as stated by media representatives.

Her schedule also involved a visit to Ayodhya, where she installed a Shri Ram Yantra, before moving to oversee the launch of a new Oncology Block in Vrindavan's charitable hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)