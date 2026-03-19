President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn in Uttar Pradesh
President Droupadi Murmu visited various religious sites in Uttar Pradesh, including ISKCON and Prem Mandir in Vrindavan. Highlights included performing traditional rituals and participating in cultural events. Her itinerary also featured the installation of a significant Shri Ram Yantra and inaugurating a new hospital block.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:42 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a spiritual journey across Uttar Pradesh, visiting renowned temples and partaking in ceremonial activities, officials confirmed.
In Mathura, the President was greeted warmly at the Cant helipad before she joined prayers at ISKCON and received honors with sacred rituals, as stated by media representatives.
Her schedule also involved a visit to Ayodhya, where she installed a Shri Ram Yantra, before moving to oversee the launch of a new Oncology Block in Vrindavan's charitable hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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President Murmu's Cultural and Spiritual Sojourn in Uttar Pradesh