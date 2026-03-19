BJP's Youthful Push in Assam: A Fresh Election Chapter
BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will lead Assam's assembly poll campaign, starting March 24. The BJP released its first list of 88 candidates, focusing on youth and grassroots workers. Elections will be held on April 9, with results on May 4.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, BJP has announced that national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will spearhead the assembly poll campaign in Assam beginning March 24, following the nomination filing closure. This was shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The party released its initial list, comprising 88 candidates, with a notable push towards prioritizing youth and grassroots workers. The candidates include young individuals and women - six tickets have been allocated to female candidates compared to two in the previous assembly elections. This marks a significant shift as the party aims to infuse new energy and build capacities from the ground up.
Scheduled for April 9, the elections will witness BJP's determined effort to strengthen regional presence, with the vote counting on May 4. Sarma remains confident about public support, forecasting a robust mandate for the party's promising new approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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