Left Menu

BJP's Youthful Push in Assam: A Fresh Election Chapter

BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will lead Assam's assembly poll campaign, starting March 24. The BJP released its first list of 88 candidates, focusing on youth and grassroots workers. Elections will be held on April 9, with results on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:19 IST
BJP's Youthful Push in Assam: A Fresh Election Chapter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, BJP has announced that national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will spearhead the assembly poll campaign in Assam beginning March 24, following the nomination filing closure. This was shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The party released its initial list, comprising 88 candidates, with a notable push towards prioritizing youth and grassroots workers. The candidates include young individuals and women - six tickets have been allocated to female candidates compared to two in the previous assembly elections. This marks a significant shift as the party aims to infuse new energy and build capacities from the ground up.

Scheduled for April 9, the elections will witness BJP's determined effort to strengthen regional presence, with the vote counting on May 4. Sarma remains confident about public support, forecasting a robust mandate for the party's promising new approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026