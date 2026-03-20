New Centre to Illuminate Teachings of Guru Ravidass Set to Break Ground
Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced that the construction of the Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhyayan Centre will commence soon. The centre, located near Dera Sachkhand Ballan, will feature modern classrooms, a library, and facilities dedicated to the study of Guru Ravidass. The project is endorsed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema confirmed on Friday that the Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhyayan Centre's construction will begin shortly, following the completion of necessary formalities.
Cheema, during a visit to the Dera Sachkhand Ballan, announced that the state government has secured 10.50 acres of land for the center, which will include modern educational facilities to promote Guru Ravidass's teachings.
The project, supported by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, aims to establish a global beacon of knowledge with approved layouts and upcoming tender processes paving the way for construction.
ALSO READ
India Revamps Dental Education with New National Dental Commission
Punjab's Fight for Water Dues: A Historical Dispute Revisited
AAP's Roadmap to a Drug-Free Punjab: Sisodia's Call to Action
Tata Steel's Green Leap in Punjab: A New Era of Sustainable Steelmaking
Punjab's Health Revolution: Bhagwant Mann's Four-Year Progress Report