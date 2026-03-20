New Centre to Illuminate Teachings of Guru Ravidass Set to Break Ground

Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema confirmed on Friday that the Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhyayan Centre's construction will begin shortly, following the completion of necessary formalities.

Cheema, during a visit to the Dera Sachkhand Ballan, announced that the state government has secured 10.50 acres of land for the center, which will include modern educational facilities to promote Guru Ravidass's teachings.

The project, supported by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, aims to establish a global beacon of knowledge with approved layouts and upcoming tender processes paving the way for construction.