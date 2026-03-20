AAP's Roadmap to a Drug-Free Punjab: Sisodia's Call to Action
Manish Sisodia, AAP Punjab in-charge, urged MLAs to take responsibility in the fight against drugs under the 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign. He emphasized continuous action, collaboration with police, and zero tolerance across constituencies to make Punjab drug-free.
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In a passionate address, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia called on party MLAs to take ownership in the battle against drugs in Punjab. Speaking in Amritsar as part of the 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign, Sisodia stressed that the fight against drugs is a long-term mission rather than a one-off initiative.
Sisodia, formerly Delhi's deputy chief minister, urged MLAs to stay vigilant and ensure that drugs are not being trafficked in their constituencies, arguing that inaction would mean neglecting their duties. He reaffirmed that AAP, born out of an anti-corruption movement, is committed to standing against such challenges and will not retreat.
Highlighting the achievements of Delhi's governance despite central restrictions, Sisodia pointed to reforms in education, healthcare, and utilities that gained voter support. He announced plans for community meetings across Punjab to identify and address drug issues, emphasizing collaboration among government entities, police, and the public to eradicate drugs from the state by March 31.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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