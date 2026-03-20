Punjab's Fight for Water Dues: A Historical Dispute Revisited

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared on Friday that his government will file a legal case to seek Rs 1.44 lakh crore from Rajasthan for allegedly unpaid water usage since 1960. Mann emphasized that while Rajasthan paid royalties for Punjab's water until 1960, it halted payments thereafter.

Mann highlighted the historical context, referencing a 1920 agreement involving the British government and former Indian princely states, which mandated Rajasthan to compensate Punjab for water drawn. This arrangement reportedly continued until 1960, when the Indus Water Treaty altered water distribution policies.

The Chief Minister criticized previous administrations for neglecting to address the issue, which demands a review every 25 years as per the agreement. Mann stressed that Rajasthan must either remunerate the outstanding dues immediately or halt water withdrawals from Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)