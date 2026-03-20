Left Menu

Punjab's Fight for Water Dues: A Historical Dispute Revisited

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced his government's intention to pursue a legal case to reclaim Rs 1.44 lakh crore from Rajasthan for water usage dues since 1960. The dispute stems from a 1920 agreement that required Rajasthan to pay water dues, which ceased after the Indus Water Treaty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:23 IST
Punjab's Fight for Water Dues: A Historical Dispute Revisited
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared on Friday that his government will file a legal case to seek Rs 1.44 lakh crore from Rajasthan for allegedly unpaid water usage since 1960. Mann emphasized that while Rajasthan paid royalties for Punjab's water until 1960, it halted payments thereafter.

Mann highlighted the historical context, referencing a 1920 agreement involving the British government and former Indian princely states, which mandated Rajasthan to compensate Punjab for water drawn. This arrangement reportedly continued until 1960, when the Indus Water Treaty altered water distribution policies.

The Chief Minister criticized previous administrations for neglecting to address the issue, which demands a review every 25 years as per the agreement. Mann stressed that Rajasthan must either remunerate the outstanding dues immediately or halt water withdrawals from Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026