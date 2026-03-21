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Naidu's Devotion and Innovation at Sri Venkateswara Temple

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, visited the Sri Venkateswara Temple to celebrate his grandson's birthday, emphasizing tradition and innovation. His family, known for frequent charitable contributions, served meals to devotees and inaugurated a state-of-the-art food lab ensuring food safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:32 IST
Naidu's Devotion and Innovation at Sri Venkateswara Temple
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a spiritual pilgrimage to the Sri Venkateswara Temple, joined by family members, marking his grandson's birthday. Their visit included serving food to devotees and donating Rs 44 lakh for a day's expenses, enhancing their legacy of community service.

During his temple visit, Naidu engaged with devotees about the temple's services and announced the implementation of Artificial Intelligence to expedite darshan. He reaffirmed the temple's commitment to improving visitor experience by setting up an integrated command control centre.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a cutting-edge Food Analysis Lab in Tirumala, funded by FSSAI and the Andhra Pradesh government. Encompassing 12,000 sq ft, the lab guarantees food and water safety for pilgrims, equipped with advanced technology for comprehensive testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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