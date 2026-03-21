Village Victory: Sunil Sihaag Champions Against Waste Plant

The proposed Solid Waste Management Plant near Gang Canal in Rajasthan has been met with strong opposition led by Air Force Veteran Sunil Sihaag. Villagers gathered en masse at the Municipal Council to voice concerns about the environmental and health impacts of the proposed site.

Sihaag, an environmental activist, played a crucial role in presenting these concerns, emphasizing the site's proximity to water sources and agricultural land. This protest, attended by local MLA Jaideep Bihani and ADM Subhash Chaudhary, urged officials to reconsider the location.

A delegation proposed alternate land, and officials agreed to delay construction. Sihaag's decade-long campaign and student-led initiatives have unified 44 villages against the plant, stressing legal and environmental implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)