Village Victory: Sunil Sihaag Champions Against Waste Plant
Air Force Veteran and Environmental Activist Sunil Sihaag leads a successful movement against a proposed Solid Waste Plant near the Gang Canal in Rajasthan. Through protests and strategic negotiations, the movement, supported by 44 villages, halted plant operations, highlighting potential environmental hazards and regulatory violations.
The proposed Solid Waste Management Plant near Gang Canal in Rajasthan has been met with strong opposition led by Air Force Veteran Sunil Sihaag. Villagers gathered en masse at the Municipal Council to voice concerns about the environmental and health impacts of the proposed site.
Sihaag, an environmental activist, played a crucial role in presenting these concerns, emphasizing the site's proximity to water sources and agricultural land. This protest, attended by local MLA Jaideep Bihani and ADM Subhash Chaudhary, urged officials to reconsider the location.
A delegation proposed alternate land, and officials agreed to delay construction. Sihaag's decade-long campaign and student-led initiatives have unified 44 villages against the plant, stressing legal and environmental implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan's Gangaur Procession: A Royal Celebration of Culture and Tradition
Twin States: Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Forge Path to Growth
Rajasthan Battles the Wrath of Unseasonal Rains
Eid Protests in Rajasthan: A Day of Grief and Solidarity
Tragic Incident in Rajasthan: Mosque Dispute Turns Fatal