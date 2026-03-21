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Village Victory: Sunil Sihaag Champions Against Waste Plant

Air Force Veteran and Environmental Activist Sunil Sihaag leads a successful movement against a proposed Solid Waste Plant near the Gang Canal in Rajasthan. Through protests and strategic negotiations, the movement, supported by 44 villages, halted plant operations, highlighting potential environmental hazards and regulatory violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajasthan | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:17 IST
Village Victory: Sunil Sihaag Champions Against Waste Plant

The proposed Solid Waste Management Plant near Gang Canal in Rajasthan has been met with strong opposition led by Air Force Veteran Sunil Sihaag. Villagers gathered en masse at the Municipal Council to voice concerns about the environmental and health impacts of the proposed site.

Sihaag, an environmental activist, played a crucial role in presenting these concerns, emphasizing the site's proximity to water sources and agricultural land. This protest, attended by local MLA Jaideep Bihani and ADM Subhash Chaudhary, urged officials to reconsider the location.

A delegation proposed alternate land, and officials agreed to delay construction. Sihaag's decade-long campaign and student-led initiatives have unified 44 villages against the plant, stressing legal and environmental implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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