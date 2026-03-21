Eid Protests in Rajasthan: A Day of Grief and Solidarity
Protests unfolded during Eid-ul-Fitr in Rajasthan as Shia and Sunni communities protested against perceived attacks on Iran. Demonstrations in Jaipur, Sikar, and Ajmer called for peace while mourning Iran's Supreme Leader. Despite tensions, Eid prayers proceeded with tight security and moments of interfaith solidarity.
- Country:
- India
In Rajasthan, Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations turned into a platform for protests against perceived aggression towards Iran, with Shia and Sunni communities coming together in solidarity. Demonstrations broke out in Jaipur's Amber area and other districts, decrying reported deaths in Iran and alleging the loss of a religious leader.
Participants in areas like Subhash Chowk, Sikar, and Ajmer staged similar protests, donning black bands during prayer as a form of mourning. Black flags and placards condemning the US and Israel were prominently displayed during the events, which focused on expressing grief and advocating for peace.
Despite the backdrop of protest, Eid prayers were conducted peacefully. Security measures were heightened, with police and RAF teams posted around key sites. The community-focused aspect of the day was underscored by gestures from the Hindu community, who joined in by showering flowers on worshippers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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