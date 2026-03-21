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Rajasthan Battles the Wrath of Unseasonal Rains

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has called on district collectors to report on crop damage caused by unseasonal rain and hail. Stressing that farmers' hardships are shared by his government, Sharma promises adequate assistance to those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:43 IST
Rajasthan Battles the Wrath of Unseasonal Rains
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In response to unprecedented weather conditions, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has taken decisive action. On Saturday, he instructed all district collectors to conduct thorough assessments of the damage inflicted on crops by unseasonal rain and hailstorms.

Emphasizing the government's commitment to alleviating the plight of farmers, Sharma articulated that their suffering is a shared concern for his administration. His sentiment underscores the government's focus on supporting the agricultural sector, which is crucial to the state's economy.

Sharma assured affected farmers that they would receive appropriate support, signaling proactive governance in the face of climatic challenges. Efforts are underway to expedite the assessment process to deliver timely aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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