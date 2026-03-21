Rajasthan Battles the Wrath of Unseasonal Rains

In response to unprecedented weather conditions, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has taken decisive action. On Saturday, he instructed all district collectors to conduct thorough assessments of the damage inflicted on crops by unseasonal rain and hailstorms.

Emphasizing the government's commitment to alleviating the plight of farmers, Sharma articulated that their suffering is a shared concern for his administration. His sentiment underscores the government's focus on supporting the agricultural sector, which is crucial to the state's economy.

Sharma assured affected farmers that they would receive appropriate support, signaling proactive governance in the face of climatic challenges. Efforts are underway to expedite the assessment process to deliver timely aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)