Navigating Andhra Pradesh's Economic Waters: From Global Conflicts to Future Technologies

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has raised concerns about how global conflicts are affecting the marketing of the state's products. Speaking at the Indian School of Business, he mentioned the Centre's measures to counteract these impacts.

Highlighting the transformative 1991 economic reforms, Naidu noted how they shifted Andhra Pradesh from an agriculture-based economy to a burgeoning industrial hub. He attributed the rise of Hyderabad as an IT powerhouse, evidenced by projects like Cyber Towers, to these early decisions.

Looking ahead, Naidu identified future technologies such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and drones as key growth drivers. The state is focusing on sustainable energy solutions and becoming a leader in green fuel production, aiming to mitigate global issues like LPG shortages with Piped Natural Gas.

(With inputs from agencies.)