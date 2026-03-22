Empowering Steps: Kanyathon's Impact in Jammu

In a significant stride toward girl child empowerment, Vijaybhoomi University extended its Kanyathon initiative to Jammu. During the Navratra festival, the University of Jammu campus witnessed the first-ever Kanyathon run in the winter capital, drawing more than 1,000 participants.

The event's focal theme—'Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs'—resonated among a diverse group of runners, including students, police personnel, and educators. This initiative, championed by students from the Jagdish Sheth School of Management, IFIM College, and Vijaybhoomi University, aims to advocate for safety, dignity, and equal opportunities for girls.

Flagged off by Deputy Inspector General of Police Shiv Kumar Sharma, the run received accolades for highlighting women's roles in security forces. Sharma emphasized, 'India's daughters lead bravely across borders and fields,' showcasing the empowerment women bring to front-line roles in national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)