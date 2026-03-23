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Kim Jong Un's Renewed Leadership in North Korea

Kim Jong Un has been reappointed as North Korea's president of state affairs. The announcement came through the country's state media, KCNA. The decision followed the first session of the Supreme People's Assembly held on Sunday, solidifying Kim Jong Un's role in leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-03-2026 02:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 02:52 IST
Kim Jong Un's Renewed Leadership in North Korea
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Kim Jong Un has been reinstated as the president of state affairs in North Korea, according to an announcement by the country's state media outlet, KCNA, on Monday.

This development followed the first session of the Supreme People's Assembly, which took place on Sunday. The move reaffirms Kim's authoritative position.

The decision highlights Kim Jong Un's continued dominance in North Korea's political landscape, ensuring his leadership remains unwavering.

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