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Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Slovenia's upcoming elections feature a close contest between liberal Prime Minister Robert Golob and right-wing populist Janez Jansa. Concerns over foreign meddling, corruption allegations, and the potential impact on domestic and foreign policies dominate the campaign landscape, with coalition partners likely playing a decisive role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 05:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 05:36 IST
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight
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Slovenia braces for a crucial election day as incumbent liberal Prime Minister Robert Golob faces a tough challenge from right-wing populist Janez Jansa. With neither candidate expected to win a parliamentary majority outright, smaller coalition partners could be the key to victory.

Recent opinion polls predict a close race between Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party and Golob's Freedom Movement, particularly after last-minute campaign drama involving foreign interference claims and corruption allegations. Analysts suggest a low voter turnout could advantage Jansa, who is pursuing a fourth term as the premier of the European Union and NATO member state.

The election outcome will have significant implications for Slovenia's domestic and foreign policy agenda. While Golob's government has seen mixed results in social and health reforms, Jansa promises to implement tax breaks for businesses, scale back civil society funding, and alter Slovenia's foreign policy stance, which has included recognizing Palestinian independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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