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Shiv Thakare Triumphs in Inaugural Season of 'The 50'

Shiv Thakare clinched victory in the debut season of 'The 50', outsmarting 50 celebrity contestants. The show emphasized strategy, teamwork, and resilience. Thakare's calm strategy led him to success in a maze-based finale task, ultimately earning him accolades and solidifying alliances formed during the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:02 IST
Shiv Thakare Triumphs in Inaugural Season of 'The 50'
Shiv Thackare (Photo/JioHotstar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Thakare emerged as the winner of 'The 50', a groundbreaking reality show featuring 50 celebrities in a high-stakes competition. The season, notable for its intense focus on strategy, teamwork, and survival, tested contestants through various demanding tasks, setting a new benchmark for reality TV.

The finale presented an imposing challenge where contestants maneuvered through a treacherous maze, completing mini-tasks to gather keys before tackling a complex lion-face puzzle. Contestants Kaka, Krishna, Shiv, and Faisu vied for the prize, but Thakare's precise planning and rapid execution secured his ultimate triumph.

Thakare reflected on his victory and the opportunity to demonstrate integrity and composure. He expressed gratitude for the alliances he forged and the resolve of his supporters. The show's broadcasting on JioHotstar and COLORS expands its reach, highlighting the burgeoning format's popularity. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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