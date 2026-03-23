Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tables Economic Survey 2025-26 report in Assembly; GSDP in 2025-26 likely to be Rs 13.27 lakh crore.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:45 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tables Economic Survey 2025-26 report in Assembly; GSDP in 2025-26 likely to be Rs 13.27 lakh crore.
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