Political Drama in Palakkad: Isaac Apologizes for 'Joker' Remark
CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac apologized to Congress candidate and actor Ramesh Pisharody for referring to him as a 'joker'. The remark was a response to UDF's allegations of a CPI(M)-BJP deal in Palakkad. Pisharody, choosing not to respond harshly, emphasized the importance of culture in politics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:49 IST
- Country:
- India
CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac issued an apology to Congress candidate Ramesh Pisharody on Monday after calling the actor a 'joker' in response to political allegations.
The former finance minister's comment came amid claims of a CPI(M)-BJP deal concerning the Palakkad constituency, leading to his public regret for any offense caused.
Pisharody, a seasoned artist, chose not to retaliate, stressing the significance of maintaining cultural decorum in the political arena. The controversy erupting in the run-up to Kerala's state elections highlights the charged political climate in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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