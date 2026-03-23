Political Drama in Palakkad: Isaac Apologizes for 'Joker' Remark

CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac issued an apology to Congress candidate Ramesh Pisharody on Monday after calling the actor a 'joker' in response to political allegations.

The former finance minister's comment came amid claims of a CPI(M)-BJP deal concerning the Palakkad constituency, leading to his public regret for any offense caused.

Pisharody, a seasoned artist, chose not to retaliate, stressing the significance of maintaining cultural decorum in the political arena. The controversy erupting in the run-up to Kerala's state elections highlights the charged political climate in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)