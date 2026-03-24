Nimrat Kaur: Crafting Memorable Characters and Fashion Statements

Nimrat Kaur, celebrated for her impactful performances in 'The Lunchbox' and 'Airlift', aims to choose roles that leave a lasting impression on audiences. In an age of information overload, she prioritizes projects that remain etched in the collective memory.

Speaking at the Lakme Fashion Week, where she graced the runway for designer Jajaabor, Kaur emphasized that fashion is about evolution and risk-taking while staying true to oneself. Her ensemble featured a gold floral corset, complemented by a draped skirt and a cutwork jacket.

On the acting front, Kaur will reunite with iconic star Amitabh Bachchan in 'Section 84', a courtroom drama by Ribhu Dasgupta. This much-anticipated film further cements her dedication to substantial and quality cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)