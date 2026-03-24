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Nimrat Kaur: Crafting Memorable Characters and Fashion Statements

Actor Nimrat Kaur, known for her roles in 'The Lunchbox' and 'Airlift', emphasizes the importance of choosing memorable roles that resonate with audiences. She recently participated in Lakme Fashion Week, showcasing her fashion evolution. Kaur is set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in 'Section 84'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:13 IST
Nimrat Kaur: Crafting Memorable Characters and Fashion Statements
Nimrat Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

Nimrat Kaur, celebrated for her impactful performances in 'The Lunchbox' and 'Airlift', aims to choose roles that leave a lasting impression on audiences. In an age of information overload, she prioritizes projects that remain etched in the collective memory.

Speaking at the Lakme Fashion Week, where she graced the runway for designer Jajaabor, Kaur emphasized that fashion is about evolution and risk-taking while staying true to oneself. Her ensemble featured a gold floral corset, complemented by a draped skirt and a cutwork jacket.

On the acting front, Kaur will reunite with iconic star Amitabh Bachchan in 'Section 84', a courtroom drama by Ribhu Dasgupta. This much-anticipated film further cements her dedication to substantial and quality cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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