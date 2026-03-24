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Indian Railways Revamps Vande Bharat Route to Boost Connectivity

The Vande Bharat Express train's new route from Katra to Amritsar aims to enhance connectivity by replacing Jalandhar with Gurdaspur and Batala as stops, offering a quicker journey. This change is designed to meet the demands of passengers, improving travel convenience and accessibility in border areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:48 IST
Indian Railways Revamps Vande Bharat Route to Boost Connectivity
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The Indian Railways has announced a strategic route change for the Vande Bharat Express train, improving connectivity between Katra in Jammu and Kashmir and Amritsar in Punjab. Officials confirmed the premium train will now travel via Gurdaspur and Batala instead of Jalandhar.

The train schedule is set to leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 6:40 am, arriving in Amritsar at 11:40 am. The return journey will depart from Amritsar at 4:40 pm, reaching Katra at 9:45 pm. The train will make stops at Jammu, Pathankot Cantt, Gurdaspur, and Batala in both directions.

Railway authorities, including Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, emphasized the change aims to reduce travel time and offer exclusive services, catering to the increased demand from passengers. With a shift in halts from Pathankot City to Pathankot Cantonment, passengers are advised to stay informed through the Indian Railways website or National Train Enquiry System.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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