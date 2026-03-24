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Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust Surges in Debut Trading

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust units saw a significant rise of nearly 7% during their debut trading session. The units started at Rs 108, witnessing substantial interest, and closed at Rs 106.83 on the BSE. The IPO was highly subscribed, proposing an initial portfolio of toll roads across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:47 IST
Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust Surges in Debut Trading
  • Country:
  • India

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust, backed by the National Highways Authority of India, witnessed an impressive debut in trading on Tuesday. The units opened at Rs 108 and concluded the day at Rs 106.83 on the BSE, a notable increase from the issue price of Rs 100.

Similarly, on the NSE, the trading kicked off at Rs 107, ending at Rs 106.88. This performance brought the company's overall market valuation to Rs 6,409.80 crore.

The IPO, which was oversubscribed 13.74 times, raised Rs 6,000 crore with its units priced between Rs 99 and Rs 100. Raajmarg Infra plans to oversee an initial portfolio of five toll roads in various Indian states, operating under the Toll-Operate-Transfer model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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