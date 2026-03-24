AI's Strategic Role in Norway's $2.1 Trillion Wealth Fund
Norway's sovereign wealth fund plans to integrate AI systems to enhance investment decision-making under human oversight. Though not yet fully autonomous, AI tools are currently used for information gathering and simulating tasks. The fund emphasizes the long-term investment approach and advocates for gradual AI adoption without explicit job cut targets.
Norway's colossal $2.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund is preparing to integrate AI systems to assist in investment decisions, but with strict human oversight due to current accuracy issues, according to fund officials on Tuesday.
Stian Kirkeberg, head of machine learning and AI at the fund, highlighted at a recent seminar the diverse applications of AI, from ESG monitoring to contract simulation.
While AI will soon take on more autonomous decision-making, chief executive Nicolai Tangen underscores that human oversight and long-term strategy remain integral to their approach, cautioning against job cuts in favor of productivity and efficiency gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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