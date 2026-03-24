Peach Blossom Spectacle: Greece's Hidden Spring Gem

Each spring, Greece's largest peach-producing region transforms as a pink veil unfolds, covering the plains. The blooming peach trees create a stunning sight that draws visitors from across Europe. Gianna Pilitsidou, president of the Veria Tourism Club, describes it as an experience not to be missed.

Spanning 170 square kilometers, the area bursts into color, attracting more tourists each year. The Veria Tourism Club organizes events such as photography sessions and cycling tours, promoting local agricultural products and offering a chance to appreciate the natural beauty.

Farmers, including Anastasios Chalkidis, head of the local farmers union, value the promotion and hard work involved. The event boosts tourism, benefiting local businesses. Visitors from Germany and the Netherlands describe it as a stunning, once-in-a-lifetime experience, underlining the region's unique charm.

(With inputs from agencies.)