Peach Blossom Spectacle: Greece's Hidden Spring Gem
Every spring, the Veria region in Greece transforms into a pink wonderland as peach trees blossom. This event, organized by the Veria Tourism Club, draws visitors worldwide, promoting local culture and supporting peach farmers. Visitors enjoy outdoor activities and celebrate the grandeur of the blooming orchards.
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Each spring, Greece's largest peach-producing region transforms as a pink veil unfolds, covering the plains. The blooming peach trees create a stunning sight that draws visitors from across Europe. Gianna Pilitsidou, president of the Veria Tourism Club, describes it as an experience not to be missed.
Spanning 170 square kilometers, the area bursts into color, attracting more tourists each year. The Veria Tourism Club organizes events such as photography sessions and cycling tours, promoting local agricultural products and offering a chance to appreciate the natural beauty.
Farmers, including Anastasios Chalkidis, head of the local farmers union, value the promotion and hard work involved. The event boosts tourism, benefiting local businesses. Visitors from Germany and the Netherlands describe it as a stunning, once-in-a-lifetime experience, underlining the region's unique charm.
(With inputs from agencies.)