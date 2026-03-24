India's Mission-Mode Drive to Eliminate Tuberculosis: TB Mukt Bharat Campaign

In a significant move towards eradicating tuberculosis from India, Union Health Minister J P Nadda initiated the next phase of the 100-day TB Mukt Bharat campaign on Tuesday. This mission-mode initiative aims to eliminate TB from 1.58 lakh villages and urban wards, employing locally tailored micro-plans to ensure efficiency in implementation and measurable outcomes.

The campaign has a sharp focus on vulnerable groups such as the urban poor, tribal communities, and migrant populations. It aims to bridge last-mile gaps by enhancing early detection and ensuring equitable access to TB services. The launch took place on World TB Day in Greater Noida, reaffirming India's commitment to meet the global Sustainable Development Goals ahead of schedule.

Notable achievements include a 21% reduction in TB incidence, a decline in TB mortality by 25%, and treatment coverage reaching 92%. Introducing advanced tools like AI-enabled diagnostics and portable X-rays, the campaign screened over 20 crore individuals, detecting 32.65 lakh TB patients, including asymptomatic cases, across the country. A new app, featuring an AI-enabled chatbot, aims to streamline access to care.