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Congress Turmoil: T Jeevan Reddy to Exit Amid Party Discontent

Senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy plans to leave the party on March 25 due to dissatisfaction with its affairs in Jagtial, despite attempts by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee to retain him. Reddy, who has served for 40 years, claims long-term members are sidelined for new entrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:26 IST
Congress Turmoil: T Jeevan Reddy to Exit Amid Party Discontent
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events for the Indian National Congress, senior leader T Jeevan Reddy is expected to resign on March 25. Reddy expressed dissatisfaction with the party's operations in the Jagtial Assembly Constituency, highlighting concerns over the marginalization of longstanding members in favor of newcomers.

During an interview with PTI Videos, Reddy lamented the current state of affairs, reflecting on his four decades of service to the party. Despite efforts by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC Secretary Sachin Sawant to convince him otherwise, Reddy appears firm in his decision.

Sources suggest that Reddy, feeling sidelined within the party, sees no option but departure as the internal strife raises questions about Congress's approach to handling veteran members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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