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Empowering Women: Odisha's Financial Boost to SHGs

The Odisha government has issued Rs 208.35 crore in interest subvention to over 2.67 lakh women self-help groups, emphasizing women's role in social and economic transformation. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida highlighted the need for financial literacy among women and assessed the impact of government schemes on the ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:26 IST
Empowering Women: Odisha's Financial Boost to SHGs
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On Tuesday, the Odisha government distributed an impressive Rs 208.35 crore as interest subvention to more than 2.67 lakh women self-help groups (SHGs), marking a significant financial empowerment initiative. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida spearheaded the event, where she also allocated Revolving Funds and Community Investment Funds.

In her address, Parida reiterated the crucial role women play in Odisha's development trajectory. She encouraged SHG members to harness financial resources, enhance financial literacy, and defend against cyber fraud, underlining their importance in socio-economic change.

Parida took the opportunity to virtually connect with SHG members and officials from various districts to discuss scheme implementation efficacy. The government reported a total interest subvention reimbursement of Rs 724.39 crore to 3.80 lakh SHGs for the financial year 2025-26, showcasing its dedication to empowering women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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