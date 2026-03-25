Political Tensions: Crunch Issues, Protests, and Allegations Take Center Stage
Multiple stories highlight the political and social climate in India. Congress criticized PM Modi's bid to pass women's reservation law amendments. Opposition MPs protested over an LPG supply shortage. Allegations arose against the Kochi-Muziris Biennale co-founder, while landslides in Sikkim stranded 200 tourists.
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In a politically charged move, Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a 'U-turn Ustad' move to implement the women's reservation law without necessary exercises, in a planned special session of Parliament.
Elsewhere, Opposition MPs organized a protest over the reported LPG supply shortage within the Parliament House complex. Meanwhile, the Railways Minister confirmed the removal of over 3 crore fake accounts from the IRCTC portal as part of anti-touting measures.
Amidst these, allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against the Kochi-Muziris Biennale co-founder, sparking controversies in the art world. Additionally, severe weather conditions in Sikkim led to landslides, leaving 200 tourists stranded, highlighting pressing infrastructural challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)