Political Tensions: Crunch Issues, Protests, and Allegations Take Center Stage

In a politically charged move, Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a 'U-turn Ustad' move to implement the women's reservation law without necessary exercises, in a planned special session of Parliament.

Elsewhere, Opposition MPs organized a protest over the reported LPG supply shortage within the Parliament House complex. Meanwhile, the Railways Minister confirmed the removal of over 3 crore fake accounts from the IRCTC portal as part of anti-touting measures.

Amidst these, allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against the Kochi-Muziris Biennale co-founder, sparking controversies in the art world. Additionally, severe weather conditions in Sikkim led to landslides, leaving 200 tourists stranded, highlighting pressing infrastructural challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)