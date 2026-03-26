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Worms in Curd: Railways Takes Stern Action on Vendor and IRCTC

A shocking incident on the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express prompted the Indian Railways to terminate a vendor's contract and penalize IRCTC after worms were found in the packaged curd served to passengers. The Railway Ministry imposed fines and stressed stringent food safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:14 IST
Worms in Curd: Railways Takes Stern Action on Vendor and IRCTC
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  • India

A vendor's contract was terminated by Indian Railways following the discovery of worms in packaged curd on the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express. The incident, initially reported by passenger Ritesh Singh via social media, has led to significant action from railway authorities, including a Rs 50 lakh fine against the vendor and Rs 10 lakh fine against the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the contaminated curd was sourced from the city of Patna. The IRCTC admitted its oversight in food safety and issued apologies to affected passengers, offering substitutes like dry fruits and sweets. However, dissent from passengers regarding the response led to escalating consequences.

The Railway Ministry has mandated stricter guidelines for IRCTC to prevent future incidents, emphasizing the need for impeccable hygiene standards. The stern actions taken underscore the ministry's commitment to passenger safety and quality service on its trains.

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