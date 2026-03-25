Zoya Akhtar Teases 'A Perfect Match': New Project on the Horizon

Zoya Akhtar, renowned filmmaker, shared a sneak peek of her new project, 'A Perfect Match', sparking excitement among fans. The Instagram post revealed the script's first page, igniting buzz around the yet-to-be-detailed production.

The project is set to be directed by Arjun Varain Singh, famed for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which Akhtar backed. The revealed script had intriguing notes like 'Pilot' and 'Writer's draft', enhancing anticipation.

Previously, Akhtar co-created popular series such as 'Made in Heaven' and 'Dahaad'. Film enthusiasts now eagerly await further details about her fresh artistic venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)