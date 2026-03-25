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Zoya Akhtar Teases 'A Perfect Match': New Project on the Horizon

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has unveiled a teaser for her forthcoming project, 'A Perfect Match', with a glimpse of its script shared on social media. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, known for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', the project adds to Akhtar's creative portfolio, including 'Made in Heaven' and 'Dahaad'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:07 IST
Zoya Akhtar Teases 'A Perfect Match': New Project on the Horizon
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

Zoya Akhtar, renowned filmmaker, shared a sneak peek of her new project, 'A Perfect Match', sparking excitement among fans. The Instagram post revealed the script's first page, igniting buzz around the yet-to-be-detailed production.

The project is set to be directed by Arjun Varain Singh, famed for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which Akhtar backed. The revealed script had intriguing notes like 'Pilot' and 'Writer's draft', enhancing anticipation.

Previously, Akhtar co-created popular series such as 'Made in Heaven' and 'Dahaad'. Film enthusiasts now eagerly await further details about her fresh artistic venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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