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Zoya Akhtar Teases New Project 'A Perfect Match'

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has teased her upcoming project titled 'A Perfect Match' by sharing a glimpse of the script on social media. Akhtar, creator of 'Made in Heaven' and 'Dahaad', collaborates with director Arjun Varain Singh for this new venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:09 IST
Zoya Akhtar Teases New Project 'A Perfect Match'
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Acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar sent ripples through the industry on Wednesday by teasing a new project titled 'A Perfect Match'. She offered fans a peek at the script on her Instagram, sparking curiosity and excitement among followers.

The project, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, is the latest venture by the visionary behind 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which Akhtar also backed. The social media post showcased the first page of the script, marked with 'Pilot' and 'Writer's draft', alongside the intriguing caption, 'Kabir & Navya. Stay Tuned.'

Singh re-shared the announcement on his own handle. While details surrounding 'A Perfect Match' remain under wraps, Akhtar's past works, like the popular series 'Made in Heaven' and crime thriller 'Dahaad', set expectations high for this upcoming creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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