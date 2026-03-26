'Empowering Mobility: Transforming Women into Confident Riders'

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), in collaboration with Aatm Nirbhar, has launched an empowering initiative to train women in two-wheeler riding at K.L.E. Society's Jagadguru Gangadhar College of Commerce, Hubballi. The 'Pillion Rider to Rider' program not only enhances riding skills but also integrates road safety modules and learner's licensing support.

The program aims to empower over 100 women to gain independence and mobility, transitioning from public transit to personal two-wheeler commuting. This initiative underscores LTF's commitment to responsible mobility and its role as a key enabler in fostering self-reliance among young women.

By the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, LTF's Two-Wheeler Finance business reached an all-time high with a significant 33% YoY growth in disbursements. The success of the initiative reflects LTF's dedication not just to financial services but also to promoting responsible and safe driving practices.