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Trump's Provocative Warning to Iran: Engage 'Before It's Too Late'

US President Donald Trump issued a cautionary note to Iranian leaders via Truth Social, urging them to engage in talks before reaching a point of no return. This statement followed his assertion that a deal is close, despite Iran's rejection of a US-proposed 15-point ceasefire plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:48 IST
Trump's Provocative Warning to Iran: Engage 'Before It's Too Late'
US President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has delivered a warning to Iranian leaders on Truth Social, urging them to engage in diplomatic talks 'before it is too late' and seeking to prevent a point of no return.

This latest commentary follows Trump's insistence that a deal between the two nations is nearing, even as Iran recently turned down a US-proposed 15-point ceasefire plan.

In his statement, Trump emphasized that Iran is 'begging' the US to reach an agreement, although specific threats were not mentioned in his post.

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