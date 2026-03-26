Trump's Provocative Warning to Iran: Engage 'Before It's Too Late'

US President Donald Trump has delivered a warning to Iranian leaders on Truth Social, urging them to engage in diplomatic talks 'before it is too late' and seeking to prevent a point of no return.

This latest commentary follows Trump's insistence that a deal between the two nations is nearing, even as Iran recently turned down a US-proposed 15-point ceasefire plan.

In his statement, Trump emphasized that Iran is 'begging' the US to reach an agreement, although specific threats were not mentioned in his post.