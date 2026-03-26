Trump's Provocative Warning to Iran: Engage 'Before It's Too Late'
US President Donald Trump issued a cautionary note to Iranian leaders via Truth Social, urging them to engage in talks before reaching a point of no return. This statement followed his assertion that a deal is close, despite Iran's rejection of a US-proposed 15-point ceasefire plan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
US President Donald Trump has delivered a warning to Iranian leaders on Truth Social, urging them to engage in diplomatic talks 'before it is too late' and seeking to prevent a point of no return.
This latest commentary follows Trump's insistence that a deal between the two nations is nearing, even as Iran recently turned down a US-proposed 15-point ceasefire plan.
In his statement, Trump emphasized that Iran is 'begging' the US to reach an agreement, although specific threats were not mentioned in his post.