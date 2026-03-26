Odisha Government Shelves Controversial Salary Hike Bills Amid Public Outrage

In response to sweeping public disapproval, the Odisha government has announced plans to withdraw a series of controversial amendment bills. The bills, which included provisions for significantly increasing the salaries, allowances, and pensions of MLAs, ministers, and other legislative officials, faced backlash from both political figures and constituents.

The withdrawal notice, issued by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling, comes after the bills were passed unanimously during the Assembly's winter session on December 9, 2025. The legislation, pending approval from the Governor, proposed a salary hike for MLAs from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh per month, positioning them among the highest-paid lawmakers nationwide.

The outcry was notably spearheaded by CPI(M)'s lone member Laxman Munda, leading BJD leader and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to renounce the proposed pay raise. In consideration of public sentiment, various legislative parties ultimately urged a reconsideration of the salary amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)