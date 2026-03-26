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Spectacular Skies: Surya Kiran Air Show Over Sukhna Lake

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force is set to dazzle audiences with a civil air display over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on March 27 and 28. The event, requiring entry passes, will be managed with rigorous safety protocols and special arrangements to accommodate 10,000 attendees each day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:48 IST
Spectacular Skies: Surya Kiran Air Show Over Sukhna Lake
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The highly anticipated Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force will perform a breathtaking civil air display at Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake on March 27 and 28. To facilitate the event, the lake will be closed to the public from March 26 until the afternoon of the 28th.

According to Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, the airshow will take place from 10.30 am to 11.30 am on both days. The show is a significant draw for the city, with necessary provisions in place for enthusiastic attendees. Notably, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

Ticketing is managed via the Chandigarh Tourism app, priced at Rs 100 per person, with the venue's capacity set at 10,000 daily. Punjab's public has clear guidelines to follow, including designated bus pick-up points and safety regulations. Additionally, over 1,300 police officers will ensure smooth operations, while health and safety departments prepare for any emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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